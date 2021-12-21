Defensive snap counts in Arizona Cardinals loss to the Detroit Lions

The defense continues to be an issue for the Arizona Cardinals down the stretch, especially in stopping the run.

With Jonathan Taylor coming to town, everyone seems a little nervous.

What did the snaps look like against the Detroit Lions and can they maybe make some adjustments?

Let’s take a look

Jordan Hicks - 65 (100%)

Byron Murphy - 65 (100%)

Budda Baker - 64 (98%)

Isaiah Simmons - 59 (91%)

Jalen Thompson - 57 (88%)

Chandler Jones - 56 (86%)

Zach Allen - 53 (82%)

Markus Golden - 44 (68%)

Marco Wilson - 43 (66%)

Man, the play of these guys has gone downhill quick. They need these top nine players to start playing like the Pro Bowl, All Pro’s they have been or could be.

Rashard Lawrence - 28 (43%)

Jordan Phillips - 28 (43%)

Devon Kennard - 28 (43%)

Antonio Hamilton - 25 (38%)

Corey Peters - 25 (38%)

Leki Fotu - 21 (32%)

Dennis Gardeck - 18 (28%)

Michael Dogbe - 17 (26%)

Deionte Thompson - 11 (17%)

Joe Walker - 5 (8%)

Chris Banjo - 3 (5%)

Another zero snap week for the rookie inside linebacker when the defense can’t get stops. Interesting.