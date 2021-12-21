Previewing the Frisco Bowl, Armed Forces Bowl and Frisco Football Classic, plus a look at Bailey Zappe and Malik Willis

The college football bowl season is in full swing and we have you covered like few places will.

First though, Justin and I recap notable performances from the early bowl games, including Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe’s record-breaking performance.

Then, we preview the NFL Draft prospects playing in this week’s upcoming bowl games up through Thursday’s matchups.

Frisco Bowl - 12/21 @ 5:30 p.m. Arizona time

San Diego State vs UTSA

Armed Forces Bowl - 12/22 @ 6:00 p.m. Arizona time

Missouri vs Army

Frisco Football Classic - 12/23 @ 1:30 p.m. Arizona time

Miami (OH) vs North Texas

Thanks to our listeners and patrons! You can become a patron for as little as $2/month at The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast on Patreon for access to our weekly bonus episodes.

Follow us on twitter @db_pod where we post links to the episodes and articles

Follow us on IG at db_pod where we’ll post the occasional video