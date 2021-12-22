Week 16 ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

Updated Standings (thank you CCF for the assist):
28. CCF
26. AZ_C_F
25. Chambana81
24. ***Blackram928
23. CardCore
22. ***ERauch
21. FNG
19. RedC, Mitch
18. FriarFan32
17. CFWA, brrberry, Believer3000, Kev1n
12. MNCF
11. UtahCF
10. UACF
7. Arizonabuild
6. Leftcoastfan
5. BRS, JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27
4. greatnumber8
2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist
1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy
0. gamesguy1, cminaz
NFL Week 16 point spreads
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/12/20/nfl-week-16-odds-money-lines-point-spreads-over-unders/8942609002/
- San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) at Tennessee Titans (+3.5)
- Cleveland Browns (+7.5) at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (+2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5)
- New York Giants (+9.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5)
- Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Minnesota Vikings (+3.5)
- Buffalo Bills (+2.5) at New England Patriots (-2.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.5) at Carolina Panthers (+11.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) at New York Jets (-2.5)
- Detroit Lions (+3.5) at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5) at Houston Texans (+10.5)
- Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
- Chicago Bears (+6.5) at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)
- Denver Broncos (+1.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5)
- Washington Football Team (+10.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-10.5)
- Miami Dolphins (+3.5) at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)
My Picks:
- TEN (+3.5)
- CLE (+7.5)
- MIN (+3.5)
Your Picks?
Loading comments...