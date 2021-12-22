 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 16 ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings (thank you CCF for the assist):

28. CCF

26. AZ_C_F

25. Chambana81

24. ***Blackram928

23. CardCore

22. ***ERauch

21. FNG

19. RedC, Mitch

18. FriarFan32

17. CFWA, brrberry, Believer3000, Kev1n

12. MNCF

11. UtahCF

10. UACF

7. Arizonabuild

6. Leftcoastfan

5. BRS, JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27

4. greatnumber8

2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist

1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy

0. gamesguy1, cminaz

NFL Week 16 point spreads

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/12/20/nfl-week-16-odds-money-lines-point-spreads-over-unders/8942609002/

  • San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) at Tennessee Titans (+3.5)
  • Cleveland Browns (+7.5) at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (+2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5)
  • New York Giants (+9.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-9.5)
  • Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Minnesota Vikings (+3.5)
  • Buffalo Bills (+2.5) at New England Patriots (-2.5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11.5) at Carolina Panthers (+11.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) at New York Jets (-2.5)
  • Detroit Lions (+3.5) at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5) at Houston Texans (+10.5)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
  • Chicago Bears (+6.5) at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)
  • Denver Broncos (+1.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-1.5)
  • Washington Football Team (+10.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-10.5)
  • Miami Dolphins (+3.5) at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)

My Picks:

  • TEN (+3.5)
  • CLE (+7.5)
  • MIN (+3.5)

Your Picks?

