Arizona Cardinals cling to division lead as NFC Playoff Picture gets crowded

For the Arizona Cardinals, two weeks has changed everything.

They went into week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams as the one-seed that controlled their own destiny.

They came out of week 15 the four seed, clinging to the NFC West lead and just hoping to hang on and get to play at least one home playoff game.

What does the NFC Playoff Picture look like heading into week 16?

On the Bubble

Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

New Orleans Saints (7-7)

Washington Football Team (6-8)

Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

It seems like the Cardinals will end up with a playoff spot, but they need to win at least one game.

If they can get their act together and win out, you feel like they would get the two or three seed (the one seed seems out of the question).

That would mean either the 49ers or Vikings or one of the bubble teams in round one, followed by the Buccaneers in round two.

Let’s hope they are ready for the test.