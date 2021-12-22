Kyler Murray, Budda Baker, Chandler Jones and James Conner named to 2022 NFC Pro Bowl team

The Arizona Cardinals will be well represented in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

The team announced that Budda Baker, James Conner, Chandler Jones and Kyler Murray have all been named Pro Bowlers for 2021.

From the team:

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, running back James Conner, linebacker Chandler Jones and quarterback Kyler Murray were named to the NFC squad for the 2022 Pro Bowl. Baker was selected as a starter for the game.

On top of the four players making the team, they also have nine players as alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

From the team:

In addition, tight end Zach Ertz, linebacker Markus Golden, guard Max Garcia, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Rodney Hudson, tackle D.J. Humphries, punter Andy Lee, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and kicker Matt Prater were selected as alternates.

While we are excited about the 12 players getting this recognition, I’m sure all would love to forgo the game because they are playing in the Super Bowl.

For now, we congratulate the four players that are definitely Pro Bowlers and look forward to a couple more getting added but having to turn it down to play on February 13, 2022.