Arizona Cardinals get pass rush help in newest PFF 2022 NFL Mock Draft

With the Arizona Cardinals sitting as the fourth seed in the NFC Playoffs, there are still many questions that need to be answered.

One of those questions is what will they do with the pass rush in 2022?

Trevor Sikema of PFF answered that in his newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

27. ARIZONA CARDINALS: EDGE DRAKE JACKSON, USC Record: 10-4 Strength of Schedule: .483 Though Jackson didn’t take the leap in production many hoped he would this season, those top-end pass-rush flashes still showed up often. Jackson brings rare speed ability on the edge with his burst, bend, and ability to execute speed pass-rush moves. Strength is the main concern with the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Jackson, both in run support and while pushing the pocket. Still, he should be a player a team takes a chance on in the middle or late part of the first round.

Based on who was still available this isn’t the worst pick, but based on who was available I would have preferred either defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt or guard Kenyon Green.

What do you think?