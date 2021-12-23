Arizona Cardinals sign punter Ryan Winslow, tight end David Wells to practice squad

Covid continues to run through NFL teams.

The Arizona Cardinals recently placed Andy Lee on the Covid-19 reserve list and will likely need a punter for Saturday evening.

So, the team brought one in.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed punter Ryan Winslow and tight end David Wells to the practice squad. Winslow (6-5, 217) spent time with Arizona in the preseason after playing in two games with the team in 2019 when he had a 44.2-yard average on six punts with two inside the 20-yard line. He punted in two games earlier this season with Carolina after spending the 2020 regular season and postseason on the Packers practice squad. The 27-year old Winslow entered the NFL with Chicago in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Pittsburgh and signed with the Cardinals in 2019. Wells (6-6, 260) was released from the Cardinals active roster on Tuesday after being activated from injured reserve. He originally joined the Cardinals on October 20 and played in one game earlier this season.

Let’s hope Lee is healthy quickly and welcome back to Winslow and Wells.