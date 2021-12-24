Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts (2021) best bets

We are back for another week of Arizona Cardinals football.

Last week sucked, no question on that. However, we hit on the A.J. Green number for the game and that would have made us a bit of money.

This week we are back using DraftKings Sportsbook to take a look at some of the best bets for Saturday’s game between the Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

Let’s take a look.

Jonathan Taylor over 122.5 yards rushing and receiving (-115)

Taylor is going to get his chances in this game. Other than injury, he will get enough touches to produce a total of 123 yards or more from scrimmage against the Cardinals defense.

A.J. Green over 51.5 yards receiving (-115)

Green seems to be one of the main guys in the offense now that DeAndre Hopkins is out. He four for 64 in the game and was targeted eight times, had a drop and one of the throws was picked off.

Christian Kirk over 4.5 receptions (-125)

Kirk had nine for 94 and a touchdown last game. He had 12 targets. He will get the touches.