Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts - Experts think Cardinals fans will be disappointed on Christmas Day

What a pathetic week 15 for the Arizona Cardinals and the experts that were buying into them, like me.

Now, we get a week 16 game where everyone is expecting this to go bad.

What do the experts think? Let’s take a look.

Remember, the Arizona Cardinals are -1 favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Friday.

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) - The Cardinals are looking to regroup after an embarrassing loss to the Lions where they were outplayed in every area. The Colts beat the Patriots last week with their run game keying the win. I think Arizona will bounce back here and play well as they put the game on Carson Wentz. In that scenario, Arizona gets the best of it. Pick: Cardinals 30, Colts 20

Will Brinson (CBS Sports) - The Pick: Colts 24, Cardinals 21

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) - The Pick: Colts 24, Cardinals 23

Pro Football Talk - Florio’s pick: Colts 24, Cardinals 20

Bleacher Report - Score Prediction: Cardinals 24, Colts 23

Bill Bender (Sporting News) - Pick: Colts 27, Cardinals 24

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Pick: Colts win 24-20

The experts don’t really buy the Cardinals anymore. Only Pete Prisco and Bleacher Report are picking the Cardinals to win this week. The rest see them losing a close game to a good Colts team.

What do you think?