Dissecting the Detroit Lions loss and getting ready for Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts

Jess and I have the best gift for you, a fresh new Rise Up, Red Sea Podcast that is sure to entertain, inform and even a little bit of me getting fired up.

That is right, we have had enough and have some things to say.

What happened in the Lions game, what we think about the season and what winning can do to change things.

Below are the approximate timestamps for the topics we discussed.

(1:00) Is it time to panic?

(12:39) What went wrong against the Detroit Lions?

(31:45) What do they have to do to win the NFC West still?

(44:20) Cardinals-Colts preview and predictions