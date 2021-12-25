Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Let’s hope for a Christmas Miracle for the Arizona Cardinals... Or at least a good showing at home for the first time in two months from the Arizona Cardinals.

They have struggled at home, they are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions, and now they have another chance to clinch a playoff berth for the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury era.

Can they do that?

Who: Arizona Cardinals (10-4) vs Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

Where: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

When: December 25, 2021 - 6:15 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: NFL Network (Can be seen locally on Channel 10) - Joe Davis (play-by-play) Kurt Warner (analyst) Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Westwood One - Ryan Radtke (Play-By-Play) Mike Golic (Analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -2.5

Over/Under: 48

DraftKings Sportsbook