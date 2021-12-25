SB Nation Reacts: Confidence plummets as Arizona Cardinals season begins to fall apart

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

It doesn’t take much, but it is not surprising either to see that fans are faltering in their belief in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals.

Especially after losing to the Detroit Lions.

However, it is now a serious problem and concern, as fans have gone from 84% confident in the direction of the team, to now only 46% confident in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals under Kliff Kingsbury.

It is tough for fans to buy-in when the Arizona Cardinals lose to the team with the worst record in the NFL.

Now, the Cardinals need to show they are not falling apart, and they have three games and then the NFL playoffs to prove it.

