Arizona Cardinals vs Indianapolis Colts Christmas Day first half open thread

Gameday is here, and it is Christmas Day. We have things to do, but we are all gathered around the television to see if the Arizona Cardinals still have it, or if they have folded again.

It is a great chance to prove some things for the Cardinals, but it is a tall task, especially against the best running back in the NFL.

Let’s go Cardinals!

Who: Arizona Cardinals (10-4) vs Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

Where: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

When: December 25, 2021 - 6:15 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: NFL Network (Can be seen locally on Channel 10) - Joe Davis (play-by-play) Kurt Warner (analyst) Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Westwood One - Ryan Radtke (Play-By-Play) Mike Golic (Analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -2.5

Over/Under: 48

DraftKings Sportsbook