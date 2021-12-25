Arizona Cardinals lose on Christmas Day

Merry Christmas one and all.

The family had a great day, we opened things up with both sets of grandparents and three great-grandparents for Christmas morning.

The kids didn’t get much in the way of material things, a couple video games, but a lot of clothes as they all continue to get bigger.

Their big gift for the year was tickets to the “Dude Perfect” tour in Las Vegas for the end of summer, just before school kicksoff, trip.

From there it was to the wife’s side of the family’s house to see a couple of the distant relatives before heading to my family gathering.

It was a fun day that happened to have a little football in it.

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Indianapolis Colts 22-16 and now are likely to be a wild card team.

No one buys them as contenders and no one believes they have any hope left.

Quite frankly I don’t know if they are wrong.

I’m off for a little trip to start next week, but hopefully you and yours had a wonderful rest of your holiday.