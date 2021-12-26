Arizona Cardinals moonwalk into NFC Playoffs after Minnesota Vikings loss to the Los Angeles Rams

I doubt anyone in the organization is popping champagne, but the Arizona Cardinals have accomplished one of their goals for the 2021 NFL season.

They are in the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Not the final two years of Bruce Arians, not one year of Steve Wilks or the first two years of Kliff Kingsbury could accomplish this feat.

Now the real work begins as the Arizona Cardinals seem like little else than first round fodder for the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers at this point.

No, the Cardinals are playing some of the worst football in the NFL right now, but they had enough cushion to where it did not matter. So, for the first time in the Kliff and Kyler Murray era… It is playoff time.

Of course, convincing fans or pundits is going yo take some January wins.

No matter what though, the Arizona Cardinals are in the NFC Playoffs.

Congratulations… I guess?