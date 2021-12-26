 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Arizona Cardinals clinch their first playoff berth since 2015

The second longest playoff drought in the NFC has come to an end

By Blake Murphy
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Los Angeles Rams win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals have made the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Cardinals scenario was either a win by the Vikings (remaining in first place in the NFC West but no playoffs) or a loss by the Vikings mathematically eliminating enough teams that they were guaranteed a berth.

While it might be saccharine news for Cardinals fans coming off of their 3rd straight loss in playoff-clinching game scenarios, their 7-0 start has brought about their first trip to the postseason in a half decade.

With two games left and a lot of moving parts, all that’s left to be decided is who and where they will play when the playoffs kick off in January 2022.

