Arizona Cardinals clinch their first playoff berth since 2015

With the Los Angeles Rams win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals have made the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Rams victory clinches a playoff berth for the Cardinals, their first since 2015. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) December 26, 2021

The Cardinals scenario was either a win by the Vikings (remaining in first place in the NFC West but no playoffs) or a loss by the Vikings mathematically eliminating enough teams that they were guaranteed a berth.

While it might be saccharine news for Cardinals fans coming off of their 3rd straight loss in playoff-clinching game scenarios, their 7-0 start has brought about their first trip to the postseason in a half decade.

With two games left and a lot of moving parts, all that’s left to be decided is who and where they will play when the playoffs kick off in January 2022.