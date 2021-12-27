Arizona Cardinals are in the NFC Playoffs, now the matter of what seed they earn

With two weeks left to go in the 2021 NFL season, both games falling in 2022, it is time for the Arizona Cardinals and their fans to turn the calendar.

We are no longer in the dreadful December 2021.

The calendar has turned and new hope is here in the form of 2022.

The Arizona Cardinals are guaranteed an 18th game, they have no way of getting a bye week now, but they can still move up the ranks in the NFC Playoff race.

As things sit going into their week 17 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Arizona Cardinals are not a top four team, so as of now they are not going to host any home playoff games unless the teams behind them somehow knock off the top seeds.

Here is how the bottom three spots look right now.

5. Arizona Cardinals (10-5)

6. San Francisco 49ers (8-7)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

On the bubble

8. New Orleans Saints (7-7)

9. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

10. Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

So, the Cardinals are locked in, the 49ers and Eagles are only in front of the Saints who play on Monday Night Football.

Right now the Cardinals will play the Bucs in the first round of the playoffs, less than ideal.

A win over the Cowboys drops the Boys down, the Rams play the Baltimore Ravens who are clinging to the seven seed in the AFC. Of course, the Bucs play the New York Jets, so they’ll be winning that one.

If the Cardinals can beat the Cowboys, a big if, and the Ravens can beat the Rams, the Cardinals could move up to the three seed, meaning a date with the 49ers.

What do you think?