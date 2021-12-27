Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs against Dallas Cowboys

It has been a while since the Arizona Cardinals were not opening as the favorites, but that is what happens when you go 1-3 in the month of December and lose three straight playoff clinching games.

No, instead according to the fine folks at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are +5.5 underdogs heading into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the now number two team in the NFC.

The Cardinals desperately need to win a game, but more so they need to look like a team who can compete heading into the NFL Playoffs.

While the Cowboys lost two in a row in November, they rolled through the month of December with a 4-0 record, ending with an exclamation point over the Washington Football Team 56-14.

Now, the Cowboys beat their opponents in December pretty handily, averaging 32.8 points per game and only giving up 14.3 points per game.

However, their opponents in this time were the Washington Football Team twice, the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants... Not exactly world-beaters.

Of course, beating bad teams would be better than what we have seen from the Arizona Cardinals as of late.

Let’s hope the Cardinals can get their act together