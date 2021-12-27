AP (December 27, 2021, 7:23 AM EDT)

#CancelCards Committee Petitions NFL to Void Arizona Cardinals’ Playoff Qualifications

An indignant, newly formed Committee of Arizona Cardinals media members and fans called #CancelCards have forwarded a petition with an estimated 245,000 signatures to Roger Goodell to demand that the 10-5 Arizona Cardinals be immediately voided of their recent clinching of one of the seven playoffs spots in the NFC.

The Associated Press reached out to the spokesperson of the #CancelCards committee who agreed to answer our questions about the petition on the condition that he remain anonymous.

Here is a transcript of the discussion: