Cardinals Activate C Rodney Hudson, re-sign another DL to the practice squad

Press Release from Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has activated offensive lineman Rodney Hudson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition, the team has re-signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson to the practice squad.

Dickerson (6-5, 292) was on the Cardinals practice squad earlier this season prior to getting released on November 15. He played 18 games the past three seasons with Tennessee and had 15 tackles and one tackle for loss after originally entering the league with the Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 from UCLA. Dickerson spent the preseason with the Raiders.

Hudson has missed the last two games on the Covid list.