Week 17 ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF for the assist):

29. CCF

28. ***Chambana81

27. AZ_C_F

25. ***ERauch, Blackram928

24. CardCore

22. FNG

21. Mitch

19. RedC

18. FriarFan32

17. CFWA, brrberry, Believer3000, Kev1n

12. MNCF

11. UtahCF

10. UACF

9. Arizonabuild

6. Leftcoastfan

5. BRS, JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27

4. greatnumber8

2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist

1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy

0. gamesguy1, cminaz

Note: The competition will include the playoffs as each of us will be making 3 picks versus the spreads, and then when the games narrow down to the 2 Conference Championship Games and the Super Bowl, those still in contention will make their picks.

Week 17 Point Spreads:

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/12/27/nfl-week-17-odds-money-lines-point-spreads-over-unders/8998497002/

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at Washington Football Team (+3.5)

Carolina Panthers (+6.5) at New Orleans Saints (-6.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-13.5) at New York Jets (+13.5)

Miami Dolphins (+3.5) at Tennessee Titans (-3.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+14.5) at New England Patriots (-14.5)

Las Vegas Raiders (+7.5) at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5)

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (+4.5)

New York Giants (+5.5) at Chicago Bears (-5.5)

Atlanta Falcons (+14.5) at Buffalo Bills (-14.5)

Houston Texans (+14.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-14.5)

Denver Broncos (+5.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Baltimore Ravens (+3.5)

Detroit Lions (+7.5) at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5)

Arizona Cardinals (+4.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5)

Minnesota Vikings (+6.5) at Green Bay Packers (-6.5)

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5)

My Picks:

NYJ (+13.5)

NE (-14.5)

IND (-7.5)

Your Picks?