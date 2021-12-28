Week 17 Where Cardinals Stand Among NFL Teams

A few weeks back, the two number one seeds in the NFL were the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals. No one could have predicted that, in either case.

Both the Patriots and the Cardinals had climbed to the top by virtue of extended winning streaks.

Both the Patriots and the Cardinals were given later than normal bye weeks.

After their respective bye weeks, both the Patriots and the Cardinals have struggled to maintain their previous success.

Both the Patriots and the Cardinals struggled in games versus the red hot Colts.

Both the Patriots and the Cardinals fell out of the number one seed.

Both the Patriots and the Cardinals lost key games to their top division rival, which caused the Patriots and the Cardinals to lose their top spot in the division (as of this week).

Both the Patriots and the Cardinals still have a chance to win their divisions, but they need some help.

The Patriots have yet to clinch a playoff spot, while the Cardinals clinched their spot this past week.

Both the Patriots and the Cardinals play in divisions that this year could boast 3 of each conference’s 7 playoff spots (BUF, NE, MIA) and (LAR, ARI, SF).

Speaking of divisions —- check out these numbers:

NFL Strength of Divisions Via Total Records: (games over or below .500)

AFC West: +8

NFC West: +8

AFC North: +3

AFC East: Even

NFC South: Even

NFC East: -2

NFC North: -7

AFC South: -9

Top Division Records:

5-0: DAL

4-1: BUF, CIN, TEN, KC, ARI

3-1: GB

One could argue that KC’s and ARI’s 4-1 division records are the most impressive, in light of them playing in the NFL’s most powerful divisions (+8 each above .500).

Most Wins:

12: GB

11: KC, DAL, TB, LAR

10: TEN, ARI

9: BUF, NE, CIN, IND,

8: MIA, BAL, LAC, LV, PHI, SF

7: PIT, CLE, DEN, MIN, ATL, NO

Interesting Comparison:

Career Head Coaching Records Through 47 games:

Bill Belichick: 20-27 CLE (with Nick Saban as his defensive coordinator)

Kliff Kingsbury: 23-23-1 ARI (with Vance Joseph as his defensive coordinator)

Both Belichick and Kingsbury inherited 3 win teams from the previous season.

2021 Arizona Cardinals Records With Key Players Healthy:

DE J.J. Watt —- 7-0

QB Kyler Murray —- 8-4

C Rodney Hudson —- 8-2

WR DeAndre Hopkins —- 8-2

RB James Conner —- 10-4

RB Chase Edmonds —- 8-3

CB Robert Alford —- 10-3

P Andy Lee —- 10-4

Your thoughts?