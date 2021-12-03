Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears best bets for week 13

Welcome to week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday and there is still some unknown with who will be the quarterback for the Cardinals.

However, that doesn’t mean there are not some great bets to take advantage of this weekend on DraftKings Sportsbook!

Let’s take a look.

Darnell Mooney + James Conner over 1.5 combined total touchdowns (+140)

The Cardinals and Bears will play in a cold, potentially rainy game against a struggling Bears team.

One thing we know about the Cardinals is that James Conner scores touchdowns for them. This could be another game with 1-2 touchdowns for Conner. Then there is the Mooney factor.

Mooney has been money lately, hitting our bet last week of over 59.5 yards. In fact, I took an alternate line bet on Mooney over 100 yards at +550 last week and cleared it in the third quarter.

So, Mooney is the explosive, can break it at anytime type of player.

$25 to win $60

Good luck!