College Football Conference Championship week prospects to know, and who makes the College Football Playoffs?

It is conference championship week in college football, which means some important prospects getting a shot to impress.

That and Michigan finally knocked off Ohio State, and now the College Football Playoff picture is coming into focus.

But what happens if Alabama, Michigan, Cincinnati, or all three lose this coming weekend? Justin and I discuss.

Plus, has Aidan Hutchinson leapfrogged Kayvon Thibodeaux as the top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Then, Alabama WR Jameson Williams couldn’t find his way into Ohio State’s WR rotation, but mock drafters are starting to slot him in ahead of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. The guys try to make sense of this trend.

Finally, did Justin inadvertently get the scoop on Brian Kelly’s new QB at LSU? It may involve a familiar transfer route.

Thanks to our listeners and patrons! You can become a patron for as little as $2/month at The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast on Patreon for access to our weekly bonus episodes.

Follow us on twitter @db_pod where we post links to the episodes and articles

Follow us on IG at db_pod where we’ll post the occasional video