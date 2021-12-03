Byron Murphy joins Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins as questionable for Sunday against the Bears

What a week.

We get good news, no news and then potentially bad news heading into the Arizona Cardinals week 13 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

We knew that the Cardinals would likely keep things close to the vest on Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, and not surprisingly both are again questionable heading into the game.

However, the team got some bad news on Friday as something happened in practice to Byron Murphy Jr. and he joins both as questionable.

Byron Murphy apparently got nicked in Friday’s practice. Questionable for the #AZCardinals. pic.twitter.com/VmpmclxZwr — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 3, 2021

The Chicago Bears on the other hand are a complete mess.

Akiem Hicks is out again, joining Mario Edwards Jr. while their all-world linebacker Roquan Smith is questionable.

That hurts a team already down All Pro Khalil Mack for the season.

Add in that the offense will likely be without both Justin Fields and Allen Robinson, and maybe if there are any questions about the health of anyone important, you keep them off a potentially sloppy field.

Hey, maybe that is why.