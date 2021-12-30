Arizona Cardinals activate Andy Lee from Covid-19 reserve list, designate Tanner Vallejo and Ezekiel Turner to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals are getting a key figure back in the fold of their kicking game, which was killer in their loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has activated punter Andy Lee from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and has designated linebackers Ezekiel Turner (shoulder) and Tanner Vallejo (knee) to return from the injured reserve list. Turner and Vallejo can begin practicing and the team can activate each player to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. In addition, the team has released punter Ryan Winslow from the practice squad.

Winslow did an admirable job, but the kicking game without Lee and earlier in the season Aaron Brewer was not great.

Which is not a good thing when it comes to Matt Prater, who has been nails when all three are on the field, but has struggled mightily without the full triumvirate.

It is also good to see Turner and Vallejo back, with how bad Joe Walker played.