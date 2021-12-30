Arizona Cardinals sign pair of cornerbacks to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals have a problem at the cornerback position, and are doing everything they can to try and fix it heading into the final two games of the regular season.

They have signed to cornerbacks to the practice squad.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerbacks Nate Brooks and Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. Brooks (6-0, 192) is back with the Cardinals after originally entering the NFL with Arizona as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 out of North Texas. He has played in four career games (two starts) with Miami (2019) and Baltimore (2020) and has 11 tackles and two passes defensed. The 25-year old Brooks has also spent time on the practice squads of the Patriots, Ravens and Titans in his career. Johnson (6-2, 210) has played in 19 games in his career and has 12 tackles and five passes defensed after entering the league with the Raiders as a fourth-round selection (129th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. He played in five games with the Raiders as a rookie and 14 games last season. The 26-year old Johnson has spent time on the Cowboys and Steelers practice squads earlier this season.

