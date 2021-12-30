Arizona Cardinals place D.J. Humphries on Covid-19 reserve list

It is hitting the Arizona Cardinals at a bad time.

Not only are the Arizona Cardinals in desperate need of a win, but they are going up against. Very good Dallas Cowboys team with a ferocious pass rush.

Now, the Arizona Cardinals are missing their left tackle D.J. Humphries who was put on the reserve Covid-19 list today.

That’s a massive loss against a team who boasts a pass rushing trio of DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and the dynamic rookie Micah Parsons who has 13 sacks on the season.

Now, the question becomes can the Cardinals, who have struggled in their three game losing streak to protect Kyler Murray.

It’s been a lot of interior pressure from the opposition, but now you have to feel like the edge is just as vulnerable without Hump on hand.

Let’s hope this is a small blessing in disguise, in some way for the team.

A speedy recovery to D.J.