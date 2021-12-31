SB Nation Reacts: Belief in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals is nearly gone

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

There is basically no confidence remaining in the Arizona Cardinals.

That is not shocking, when your team loses three in a row and is 3-5 since a great 7-0 start.

In the NFL, you are only as good as your last game, and for the Arizona Cardinals their last game was another loss at home, this time against the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, the confidence in the direction of the team sits at 29%.

That is down another 17% since just last week and since week 14 it is down 71% since before the Los Angeles Rams loss.

That was one game, but it really set the despair and the lack of belief in this team and the direction they are headed.

What do you think?