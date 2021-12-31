SB Nation Reacts: NFC West still the king of all divisions in the NFL

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

The Arizona Cardinals are 10-5, with two games left in the season.

They have locked in a playoff spot in the NFC and are still fighting for a potential top two spot in the NFC playoffs.

They take on the Dallas Cowboys who are the current holders of the two seed in the NFC, and could overtake the Los Angeles Rams who sit atop the NFC West.

That is the best division in the NFL NFC West according to the SB Nation Reacts poll.

That makes the 10-5 record and 4-1 record within the division even more impressive and it makes you wonder if they can finish 12-5 or 11-6 and are 5-1 within their own division how good they really are.

Maybe they don’t win the NFC West, but if you are 5-1 in the best division in the NFL you are a good team... right?

Or, are the voters mistaken and overrating the NFC West as the best in the NFL?

What are your thoughts?