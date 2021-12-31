Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (2022) best bets

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and are underdogs, some would even say they are big underdogs as they sit 6.5-point underdogs heading into Sunday.

The question is can we lay any solid wagers on this game?

The fine folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have a couple of interesting wagers this week if you don’t want to bet your savings on the Cardinals winning.

Here are the wagers I like for Sunday.

Dak Prescott over 1.5 touchdown passes (-205)

Not a lot of juice on this one, you would have to wager $205 to win $100, but that feels too easy.

Dak Prescott longest completion over 37.5 yards (-115)

The Cowboys passing attack is lethal and they have a number of weapons that can make a big play at any moment. The Cardinals secondary and pass rush has been depleted with Covid-19 and injuries. Not the best combination.

Over 349.5 Combined Dak Prescott Passing Yards + Kyler Murray Rush Yards (+100)

I think we see at least over 300 yards from Dak and I think we see a little bit more rushing from Murray again this week. A nice bet to make some money.

What do you like this week?