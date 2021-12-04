NFL Experts see the Arizona Cardinals winning on Sunday, but are split on if they cover

The Arizona Cardinals have not determined who is starting at quarterback on Sunday, but do the experts care?

That is the question for the day as we look at the picks from around the web.

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) - 34-17: The Cardinals have been the NFL’s best team when Kyler Murray plays and it isn’t that close. They have a +101 scoring differential on the road, despite playing only two teams that currently have losing records. There isn’t a defined weakness and their pass rush is consistent enough to scramble the Bears regardless of whether Andy Dalton or Justin Fields starts this game. This projected score assumes Murray starts.

Pete Prisco - Pick: Cardinals, 21, Bears 20: The Cardinals are coming off the bye and should have Kyler Murray back for this one. The Bears beat the Lions last week with Andy Dalton, but Justin Fields might be back with his injured rips. Whoever it is, I think the Bears keep this one within the number. But the Cardinals will pull it out late.

Bill Bender (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals 26, Bears 19

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals win 27-17 and cover the spread.

New York Times - Pick: Cardinals -7.5

The Cardinals win on Sunday, but it depends on who you ask and where you get the line if you think they cover.

What do you think?