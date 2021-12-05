Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

It feels like forever since the Arizona Cardinals took the field, and it has been over a month as we went through no Murray November.

However, we are back and may get to see Kyler Murray back for a return to action.

It looks to be a sloppy game with the weather, but the Cardinals have won in a number of ways this year, including ugly.

Here is everything you need to know.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Chicago Bears (4-7)

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

When: December 5, 2021 - 11:00 a.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Channel 10 Locally) - Adam Amin (play-by-play) Mark Schlereth (analyst) Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105,1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Sports USA Radio - Josh Appel (play-by-play) Mark Carrier (analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -7

Over/Under: 42.5

DraftKings Sportsbook