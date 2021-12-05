Arizona Cardinals ready for stretch run coming out of bye week and have shot to clinch a playoff berth quickly

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off their bye week and the news is flowing.

Will Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins play?

What do we make of the Kliff Kingsbury rumors?

We have all that and more on the newest episode of the Rise Up, See Red podcast.

Jess and I get together and discuss our expectations coming out of the bye week, for the remainder of the season and of course take a look at the Kingsbury situation.

We have all of that and more on the best hour of Cardinals talk on the web.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Below are the approximate timestamps and the topics we discussed if you want to hear a particular segment.

(1:00) Intros and whether Kingsbury could leave the Cardinals for Oklahoma

(26:44) The Cardinals’ post-bye history under Kingsbury

(34:46) how the Cardinals can win the division before Christmas

(43:37) Cardinals-Bears preview and predictions