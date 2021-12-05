Notes from the Enemy: Chicago Bears defense a little softer, looking at head coaching candidates and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

We have an early game today, meaning we get the Arizona Cardinals early against a down Chicago Bears team.

However, they have a little hope and for all of that and more we take a look at Windy City Gridiron.

Stock up, stock down after the Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears snapped a five game losing streak but there’s not much to feel great about

Chicago Bears Latest News, November 30, 2021 - Windy City Gridiron

Is it time to jump on the Cole Kmet band wagon, Bears fans?

Bear & Balanced: Taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears vs Lions game - Windy City Gridiron

There was plenty of good last week from the Chicago Bears, a little bit of bad too, and a few things that were just right...

Visualize this: QB Rating Growth Since 1970 - Windy City Gridiron

QB rating has been increasing since the merger and this week’s column breaks down where the growth is coming from.

Reality Check: The Chicago Defense is Average - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears are struggling on offense, but it seems like their defense has them just one step away from being contenders. That might have been true in years past, but the defense is no longer a unit that can take over games.

Chicago Bears Podcast with Laurence Holmes: It would be very Chicago Bears to not fire Ryan Pace - Windy City Gridiron

Laurence Holmes brings it on the Bears Banter Podcast!

Breaking down a better Chicago Bears’ defense & the Dalton-led offense - Windy City Gridiron

Robert S. went live last night to break down the tape from the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

Chicago Bears-Arizona Cardinals week 13 game preview - Windy City Gridiron

The current No. 1 seed in the NFC is coming to town

Bears Robert Quinn named NFC Defensive Player of the Month - Windy City Gridiron

Robert Quinn is chasing a few career milestones too.

Windy City Gridiron picks Chicago Bears-Arizona Cardinals - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears will be wearing orange on Sunday. Now one can only hope they don’t come out battered and blue.

Is Kellen Moore the best option for the next Bears HC? - Windy City Gridiron

Voters recently deemed Kellen Moore the best option to be head coach of the Bears in 2022.

Bears Over Beers: Cardinals Preview with Blake Allen Murphy - Windy City Gridiron

A visit from the Revenge of the Birds to talk Bears - Cardinals before Sunday’s game

Keys for the Bears to beat the Cardinals because why not? - Windy City Gridiron

The 4-7 Chicago Bears host the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and on paper that makes this is one of the bigger mismatches in the NFL this week. But the weather forecast is showing a strong...

Bears activate Teven Jenkins, flex 2 from the practice squad - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears get their big rookie back today!