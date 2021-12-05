Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears (2021) first half open thread

They’re back!

The Arizona Cardinals get back Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins today, that is the good news.

The bad news is the Cardinals are playing in potentially sloppy Chicago weather against a bad Bears team.

Meaning the Cardinals have everything to lose.

They are also getting ready to start their final test of the regular season... The post bye final stretch of the season.

This has been an achilles heel for the Cardinals under Kliff Kingsbury, but they’ve broken out against a lot of those so far.

Here is everything you need to know.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Chicago Bears (4-7)

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

When: December 5, 2021 - 11:00 a.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Channel 10 Locally) - Adam Amin (play-by-play) Mark Schlereth (analyst) Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105,1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Sports USA Radio - Josh Appel (play-by-play) Mark Carrier (analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -7

Over/Under: 42.5

DraftKings Sportsbook