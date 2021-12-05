Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears second half open thread

What a first half and what a return for Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

The Arizona Cardinals lead the Chicago Bears 21-7 at the half despite the weather and barely having the ball in the first half.

That is because their defense forced two turnovers and let them have the ball on short fields.

Those short fields resulted in a beautiful pitch and catch between Murray and Hopkins for their first touchdown.

Then, the second touchdown was all Kyler Murray.

The Arizona Cardinals offense has been efficient, but the defense has been the story.

They gave up one long drive, but for the most part are creating opportunities for the offense.

The Cardinals have two sacks to go with their two interceptions and we have seen a great start to the post bye week.

Now, can they finish things off in the second half? It has been a great start to things.

Let’s go Cardinals!