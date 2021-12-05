Arizona Cardinals get to 10 wins behind dominant defensive effort

It wasn’t pretty, but style points don’t matter in those types of conditions.

No, instead it was a phenomenal effort by the defense and a little bit of sloppy play by the offense that led to a big road win for the Arizona Cardinals 33-22 over the Chicago Bears.

Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears turned the ball over four times, Dalton’s four interceptions highlighted the difference in a game that features two quarterbacks going in opposite directions in their career.

Dalton had four turnovers.

Kyler Murray had four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing as the Cardinals offense didn’t have to do a whole lot today.

Yet, 33 points and a dominant performance from the ground game and the defense was more than enough.

The defense finished with interceptions from Budda Baker, Byron Murphy Jr., Jalen Thompson and big Zach Allen.

They also had three sacks, two from Jordan Hicks and a shared sack for Chandler Jones and Byron Murphy Jr.

This was the performance we wanted to see coming out of the bye week and now the Arizona Cardinals set up a huge showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Way to go Cardinals!