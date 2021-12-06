 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Rain: ARI 33 CHI 22 Kliff Notes

By Walter Mitchell
Unsung Heroes of The Game:

LT D.J. Humphries —- did a super job on DE Robert Quinn.

CB Robert Alford —- helped to slow down WR Darnell Mooney (5 catches on 7 targets for 27 yards) who was coming off back to back 120 yard games.

K Matt Prater —- excellent bounce-back game (2 for 2 FGs. 3 for 4 XPATs with holder Andy Lee managing to get the ball placed after a few short snaps with a wet ball, except the last PAT which was too errant a snap to control.

What other unsung heroes would you recommend?

