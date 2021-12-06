Arizona Cardinals open as small favorites over Los Angeles Rams

It is probably partially the Arizona Cardinals struggles at home this season (3-2) and partially that the Los Angeles Rams are still among the favorites in the NFL.

That’s why when the opening lines came out, according to DraftKings Sportsbook! the Arizona Cardinals are only 2.5-point favorites for next Monday night’s big matchup.

The Arizona Cardinals sit with the best record in the NFL and a full two games in front of the Rams for the NFC West lead.

Yet, Vegas and company see this one being a toss up and would have the Rams favored on a neutral field.

To me, that’s exactly what the Arizona Cardinals need to use as fuel for the final five games of their season.

The Cardinals were only seven point road favorites against a bad Chicago Bears team, the Packers opened -13. Tampa Bay opened as -3.5 point favorites over the Buffalo Bills.

That should be perfect for the Cardinals belief that they are still not looked at the same as the rest of the real contenders in the NFL.

Time to make a statement, Cardinals.