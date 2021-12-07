Week 14 ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs. Spread Competition

Updated Standings (special thanks to CCF for the assist):
23. CCF
22. AZ_C_F
21. Blackram928, Chambana81
20. CardCore
18. FNG, Mitch, ERauch
17. Kev1n, RedC
15. Believer3000, brrberry, CFWA
14. FriarFan32
12. MNCF
11. UtahCF
10. UACF
7. Arizonabuild
6. Leftcoastfan
5. JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27
4. BRS, greatnumber8
2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist
1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy
0. gamesguy1, cminaz
Week 14 Point Spreads: (per Jeremy Cluff via https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/12/06/nfl-week-14-odds-point-spreads-money-lines-over-unders/8828365002/)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)
- Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Washington Football Team (+4.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+9.5) at Tennessee Titans (-9.5)
- Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) at Houston Texans (+7.5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+8.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5)
- New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at New York Jets (+5.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers (-2.5)
- Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
- New York Giants (+10.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5)
- Detroit Lions (+7.5) at Denver Broncos (-7.5)
- San Francisco 49ers (+0.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-0.5)
- Buffalo Bills (+3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)
- Chicago Bears (+11.5) at Green Bay Packers (-11.5)
- Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5)
My Picks:
- PIT (+3.5)
- WAS (+4.5)
- TEN (-9.5)
Your Picks?
Loading comments...