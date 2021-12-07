 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 14 ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs. Spread Competition

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings (special thanks to CCF for the assist):

23. CCF

22. AZ_C_F

21. Blackram928, Chambana81

20. CardCore

18. FNG, Mitch, ERauch

17. Kev1n, RedC

15. Believer3000, brrberry, CFWA

14. FriarFan32

12. MNCF

11. UtahCF

10. UACF

7. Arizonabuild

6. Leftcoastfan

5. JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27

4. BRS, greatnumber8

2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist

1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy

0. gamesguy1, cminaz

Week 14 Point Spreads: (per Jeremy Cluff via https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/12/06/nfl-week-14-odds-point-spreads-money-lines-over-unders/8828365002/)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)
  • Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Washington Football Team (+4.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+9.5) at Tennessee Titans (-9.5)
  • Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) at Houston Texans (+7.5)
  • Las Vegas Raiders (+8.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5)
  • New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at New York Jets (+5.5)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+2.5) at Carolina Panthers (-2.5)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) at Cleveland Browns (-2.5)
  • New York Giants (+10.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-10.5)
  • Detroit Lions (+7.5) at Denver Broncos (-7.5)
  • San Francisco 49ers (+0.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-0.5)
  • Buffalo Bills (+3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5)
  • Chicago Bears (+11.5) at Green Bay Packers (-11.5)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5)

My Picks:

  • PIT (+3.5)
  • WAS (+4.5)
  • TEN (-9.5)

Your Picks?

