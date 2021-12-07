Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in win over Chicago Bears

It was an impressive performance by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but they didn’t even seem to work that hard on offense against a bad Chicago Bears team.
Let’s take a look at the offensive snap counts in the game and how they played out.
Kyler Murray - 53 snaps (100%)
D.J. Humphries - 53 (100%)
Sean Harlow - 53 (100%)
Rodney Hudson - 53 (100%)
Max Garcia - 53 (100%)
Kelvin Beachum - 53 (100%)
James Conner - 48 (91%)
Zach Ertz - 41 (77%)
DeAndre Hopkins - 39 (74%)
Conner, Ertz and Hopkins each being the main skill guys is not surprising, but seeing Hop with that many snaps (percentage wise) in those elements was a little suprising.
A.J. Green - 36 (68%)
Christian Kirk - 32 (60%)
Rondale Moore - 23 (43%)
Demetrius Harris - 17 (32%)
Antoine Wesley - 11 (21%)
Darrell Daniels - 9 (17%)
Josh Jones - 4 (8%)
Eno Benjamin - 4 (8%)
Joshua Miles - 1 (2%)
Anything stand out? Maybe the lack of snaps for Eno?
