Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in win over Chicago Bears

By Seth Cox
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

It was an impressive performance by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but they didn’t even seem to work that hard on offense against a bad Chicago Bears team.

Let’s take a look at the offensive snap counts in the game and how they played out.

Kyler Murray - 53 snaps (100%)
D.J. Humphries - 53 (100%)
Sean Harlow - 53 (100%)
Rodney Hudson - 53 (100%)
Max Garcia - 53 (100%)
Kelvin Beachum - 53 (100%)
James Conner - 48 (91%)
Zach Ertz - 41 (77%)
DeAndre Hopkins - 39 (74%)

Conner, Ertz and Hopkins each being the main skill guys is not surprising, but seeing Hop with that many snaps (percentage wise) in those elements was a little suprising.

A.J. Green - 36 (68%)
Christian Kirk - 32 (60%)
Rondale Moore - 23 (43%)
Demetrius Harris - 17 (32%)
Antoine Wesley - 11 (21%)
Darrell Daniels - 9 (17%)
Josh Jones - 4 (8%)
Eno Benjamin - 4 (8%)
Joshua Miles - 1 (2%)

Anything stand out? Maybe the lack of snaps for Eno?

