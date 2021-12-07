Arizona Cardinals activate Joe Walker as Covid-19 replacement, sign Nate Hall to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals have made a couple of roster moves today as they get ready for a big showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has elevated linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and has released running back Tavien Feaster.

Walker (6-2, 236) has played the past seven games with the Cardinals after being elevated from the practice squad. He re-joined the Cardinals on October 13 after previously playing 30 games (11 starts) with Arizona in 2018-19.

In addition, the team has signed linebacker Nate Hall to the practice squad.

Hall (6-2, 230) played 10 games last season with Houston and had five tackles, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and six special teams tackles. He originally entered the league with Dallas in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Northwestern and has spent time on the practice squads of the Chargers, Texans and Bills in his career.