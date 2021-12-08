Jordan Hicks named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The awards continue to roll in for the Arizona Cardinals each and every week.

This week, Jordan Hicks was awarded the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

From the team:

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks has been named the “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” for his performance in last Sunday’s 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears.

This is Hicks’ first career “Defensive Player of the Week” award and the fourth “Defensive Player of the Week” winner for the Cardinals in 2021, tied for the most “Defensive Player of the Week” selections in a single season in team history (2007 & 1998).

Hicks finished last week’s game with 13 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He became just the fourth player in the NFL this season to have 10+ tackles, 2.0+ sacks and at least two tackles for loss in a single game and just the third player (Markus Golden in 2016, Calais Campbell in 2011, ‘12) in Cardinals history to accomplish that feat.

He tied his single-game career high with 2.0 sacks and has established a new single-season career high with 5.0 sacks in 2021. His 13 tackles last week give him 95 this season, making him the only player in the NFL with 90+ tackles and 5.0+ sacks this year.

This is the sixth “Player of the Week” selection for the Cardinals in 2021. The last time the Cardinals had more than six “Player of the Week” selections in a season was 2009 (seven).

Chandler Jones won “Defensive Player of the Week” twice (Week 11 at Seattle, Week 1 at Tennessee), Matt Prater was named “Special Teams Player of the Week” following the Cardinals Week 6 win at Cleveland, Byron Murphy was selected as “Defensive Player of the Week” after Arizona’s Week 3 win at Jacksonville and Kyler Murray was named “Offensive Player of the Week” after the Cardinals win vs. Minnesota in Week 2.