Arizona Cardinals playoff tickets on sale now

The Arizona Cardinals will begin selling tickets for the NFL playoffs today.

From the team:

With the Cardinals owning an NFL-best 10-2 record and a chance to clinch a postseason berth as early as this weekend, tickets for potential playoff games at State Farm Stadium will be available to the general public starting today at 10:00 AM. Quantities are limited and not expected to last long.

While they last, fans will be able to purchase up to four tickets for Wild Card Weekend (January 15-17) and the Divisional Playoffs (January 22-23). Specific times and dates will be determined at the conclusion of the regular season. Tickets will be sold at a later date if the Cardinals host the NFC Championship game and refunds will be issued automatically if tickets are purchased to games that are not played.

CARDINALS PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION: Starting tomorrow at 10:00 AM (Arizona time), Cardinals playoff tickets will be available exclusively at www.seatgeek.com. Available sections can be viewed here.

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: Arizona currently holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC and would clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie against the Rams on Monday Night Football at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals could also clinch a playoff spot this weekend with one of these three scenarios:

A Vikings loss or tie AND a 49ers loss

A Vikings loss or tie, a Saints loss or tie AND a Panthers loss or tie

A 49ers loss, a Saints loss or tie AND a Falcons-Panthers tie