Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in win over Chicago Bears

A dominant defensive effort from the Arizona Cardinals went a long way in getting them to 1-0 after the bye week.

Despite the Chicago Bears really never abandoning their running game, when the Bears decided to throw the ball, the Arizona Cardinals took advantage.

What did the snap counts look like on defense?

Isaiah Simmons - 75 snaps (99%)

Jordan Hicks - 74 (97%)

Jalen Thompson - 69 (91%)

Marco Wilson - 68 (89%)

Chandler Jones - 68 (89%)

Zach Allen - 62 (82%)

Byron Murphy Jr - 61 (80%)

Those were the only players to play 80% or more of the snaps. Interesting to see some names and then to find what names are missing.

Budda Baker - 59 (78%)

Robert Alford - 56 (74%)

Markus Golden - 53 (70%)

Jordan Phillips - 39 (51%)

Those were the plus 50% players. Looking at the names, does anyone expect another player to join the top 11?

Corey peters - 26 (34%)

Dennis Gardeck - 20 (26%)

Deionte Thompson - 19 (25%)

Leki Fotu - 18 (24%)

Devon Kennard - 18 (24%)

Michael Dogbe - 17 (22%)

Antonio Hamilton - 13 (17%)

Zach Kerr - 12 (16%)

Joe Walker - 4 (5%)

Zaven Collins - 3 (4%)

Chris Banjo - 1 (1%)

Victor Dimukeje - 1 (1%)