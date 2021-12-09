Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals ready for Monday Night Football, Kliff Kingsbury talks tattoos, Kyler Murray ready to let loose and more

Happy Thursday one and all.

Kelvin Beachum wins the Cardinals Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2021

Cardinals photo journal recap of the 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in 2021

Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 13 in 2021 after two sacks against the Bears

Cardinals receivers disappointed in lack of Chicago passing, but understand it was the weather and that the Cardinals keep winning

Folktales: Nine More

Kliff Kingsbury survives a bloody lip in Chicago, and other notes in a review of the Cardinals 33-22 win in Chicago

Cardinals Underground - Thawing Out For Monday Night

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Bill Walton

Cardinals Cover 2 - A Big-Play Defense

NFL Week 13 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

Is Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray the best high school QB from Texas?

Bickley: Cards answer the call, ditch 'pretty boy' brand with win in Chicago

Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals weather the elements in win over Bears

Cardinals' Budda Baker gets game ball for INT, return and maybe a kid

Bye blues? Cardinals adoption of Buccaneers' bye-week blueprint pays off

Cardinals nominate Kelvin Beachum as Walter Payton Man of the Year

Bickley: Arizona Cardinals can save fans from Brady v. Belichick fatigue

Arizona Cardinals' Jordan Hicks wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Who was 1st to get a Kliff Kingsbury tattoo? 'Not a male'

Cardinals enter MNF matchup surrounded with big playoff implications

'Heart of Cardinals defense' Jordan Hicks more than deserving of DPOW

