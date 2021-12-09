SB Nation Reacts: Fans see Arizona Cardinals as the likely top seed in the NFC

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

The Arizona Cardinals are the top seed in the NFC.

They sit at 10-2 and with five games left truly do control their own destiny in the chase for the top seed and lone bye week in the NFC playoffs.

Behind them sit the 9-3 Green Bay Packers and 9-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals do not own the tiebreaker with the Packers, which means staying ahead of them in the standings is a must.

That is why when the SB Nation Reacts poll came out it was a bit surprising to see the Cardinals as the fan favorite to maintain the one seed in the NFC.

Fans do see it as virtually a two horse race at this point, but the spread for the Cardinals is a bit surprising.

What do you think?