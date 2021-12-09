SB Nation Reacts: Kyler Murray MVP favorite according to the fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

Who is the MVP favorite in the NFL?

That is an interesting question based on who you ask. SB Nation polled all the fans and the result made me think that this was a poll for only Arizona Cardinals fans.

Kyler Murray is the MVP favorite, but barely.

He leads the greatest player ever in Tom Brady by a percentage point in the fan vote, and the poor guy has only won three MVP’s in his amazing career.

He also leads Jonathan Taylor who is having a phenomenal year, but is his pace even better than what Derrick Henry did a year ago?

Aaron Rodgers is fourth by a distance and in my opinion should be among the top two or three.

If you ask me, it is:

Tom Brady Aaron Rodgers Kyler Murray

If Murray had been healthy he may be at the top, but those three games could be the difference.

How would you rank them?