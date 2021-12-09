Arizona Cardinals designate Chase Edmonds, Aaron Brewer and Charles Washington to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals are getting healthy at the right time of the year, as the team announced three players they are designating to return from injured reserve.

From the team:

Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated long snapper Aaron Brewer (arm), running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) and safety Charles Washington (hamstring) to return from the injured reserve list. Brewer, Edmonds and Washington can begin practicing and the team can activate each player to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. In addition, the team has activated running back Jonathan Ward from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and has re-signed running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

It will be interesting to see how quickly they are back, as we have seen with Rashard Lawrence and even more with Justin Murray, that 21-day window goes quick.

I think they need Brewer back the soonest, but I do like the ability to use Chase Edmonds early with James Conner late beating down teams.

Let’s hope they are all back quickly and healthy.